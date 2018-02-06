 Delhi: Congress leader shot dead over a minor road rage incident
By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 12:32 PM
Image: Vinod Mehra

New Delhi: A Congress leader was shot dead on Bhalaswa flyover near GTK road here on Monday night over a road rage incident.

Vinod Mehra (43) a resident Geeta Colony was returning home after attending a marriage function at one of the banquets on GTK Road.

While on his way back, on GTK Road, Mehra got involved in a minor argument with driver and co-passengers of another vehicle. They were, reportedly, driving their vehicle in a rash manner.

Both vehicles stopped on Bhalaswa flyover. Suddenly, one of the occupants of the other vehicle came out of the car and fired at Vinod Mehra.

Just below the heart, the bullet pierced his left side of the chest and he was declared “brought dead” in hospital.

First Published:
