Delhi: CM Kejriwal writes letter to Rahul Gandhi over sealing issue

In the letter the AAP Chief asked Gandhi to pressurize the government on passing a law against sealing.
Gandhi also sought time from Gandhi to meet him and discuss the issue at length.
Complete translation of Kejriwal’s letter to Rahul Gandhi:
“The shops of small scale businessmen are being sealed in Delhi, as a result of lakhs of people are getting jobless. I request you raise this issue in the parliament and go big on it. Also, the central government should be forced to pass a bill on the same.
This is an issue on which we should rise above politics and find solutions. I would like to meet you to discuss the same issue. I hope you would find time to meet as soon as possible.”
The letter comes a day after massive protests took place in South Delhi’s Amar Colony area where sealing drives were being conducted at large scale.
A massive tug of war between policemen and the locals could also be witnessed.
First Published: 10 Mar 2018 04:44 PM