Delhi: CM Kejriwal writes letter to Rahul Gandhi over sealing issue

New Delhi: Amid massive sealing drives bing organized in the national capital, which are affecting both small and medium scale business enterprises, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, asking his support to press the issue and raise dissentient towards the same.In the letter the AAP Chief asked Gandhi to pressurize the government on passing a law against sealing.Gandhi also sought time from Gandhi to meet him and discuss the issue at length.“The shops of small scale businessmen are being sealed in Delhi, as a result of lakhs of people are getting jobless. I request you raise this issue in the parliament and go big on it. Also, the central government should be forced to pass a bill on the same.This is an issue on which we should rise above politics and find solutions. I would like to meet you to discuss the same issue. I hope you would find time to meet as soon as possible.”The letter comes a day after massive protests took place in South Delhi’s Amar Colony area where sealing drives were being conducted at large scale.A massive tug of war between policemen and the locals could also be witnessed.