Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal plans acche din for guest teachers, govt to permanent 15,000 of them

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is planning to bring acche din (good days) for teachers of the national capital Delhi as his government is preparing to permanent guest teachers."Delhi government is planning to permanent 15 thousand guest teachers," said Delhi CM in Vidhan Sabha, on Wednesday.Delhi CM also alleged that bureaucrats are not listening to his government.The country will run by democracy, not bureaucracy, he said."Delhi government has completed its formalities for making guest teachers permanent, now it's LG/BJP's responsibility to complete the process," said Kejriwal.Interestingly, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to reconsider the guest teacher regularisation bill, saying it was not in accordance with the constitutional scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi.In the letter, the Lt Governor argued that the matter relating to 'services' falls beyond the legislative competence of the assembly.In a statement, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said the Bill was Aam Aadmi Party's "sheer populist measure"."It is not a serious Bill on a sensitive issue which involves the fate of 17,000 teachers. A more responsible, in depth, legal and constitutional frame work was expected for introduction of the Bill in the august House," the statement said.(With inputs from PTI)