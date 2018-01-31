 Delhi: Class 9 student sodomised by four boys
Search

Delhi: Class 9 student sodomised by four boys

The police were informed about the incident on Wednesday by a government school in New Delhi. Three boys were detained.

By: || Updated: 31 Jan 2018 10:56 AM
Delhi: Class 9 student sodomised by four boys

Image: Representational/AFP

New Delhi: In a shocking case, a student has alleged that he was sodomised by four boys, including two of his classmates, for the last two years, police said.

The police were informed about the incident on Wednesday by a government school in New Delhi. Three boys were detained.

The incident came to light after a teacher saw the victim, a Class 9 student, quarreling with the four boys in the school.

[MUST READ] OPINION: Is Rahul Gandhi evolving as a people's leader?


When teacher asked them over what they were fighting, the victim narrated his ordeal, police said.

The boy told the teacher that he was sexually assaulted by them for the last two years. After that the school's principal and the victim's parents were informed.

As per reports, cops have registered a case. However, fourth boy is absconding.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Patna: Five dead after boat capsizes in Ganga

trending now

TRENDING NEWS
Zara Is Selling 'Lungis' For Rs 6000 And Calling It ...
MOVIES
Ranveer gets first 'award' for 'Padmaavat' from Big B
MOVIES
BAD NEWS: Telugu star Samrat Reddy ARRESTED after wife ...