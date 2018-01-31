Delhi: Class 9 student sodomised by four boys

In a shocking case, a student has alleged that he was sodomised by four boys, including two of his classmates, for the last two years, police said.The police were informed about the incident on Wednesday by a government school in New Delhi. Three boys were detained.The incident came to light after a teacher saw the victim, a Class 9 student, quarreling with the four boys in the school.When teacher asked them over what they were fighting, the victim narrated his ordeal, police said.The boy told the teacher that he was sexually assaulted by them for the last two years. After that the school's principal and the victim's parents were informed.As per reports, cops have registered a case. However, fourth boy is absconding.