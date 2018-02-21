Delhi Chief Secretary row: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested







Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about arrest of IAS Officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariate ?

There is FIR by Minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests.

— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 20, 2018







We stand by the resolution of Delhi IAS Association and demand immediate action against the perpetrators of this shameful act. pic.twitter.com/GZfLdtbTO0



— IAS Association (@IASassociation) February 20, 2018



Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal was arrested by police on Tuesday night in connection with an alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs, an AAP leader said."One AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal has been arrested by Delhi Police on a frivolous complaint by IAS," AAP chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet."Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about arrest of IAS officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariat? There is FIR by minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests," he added.On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another party MLA, whom he can identify, in front of the Chief Minister at Kejriwal's residence on Monday midnight, where he was called for a meeting.Meanwhile,Uttar Pradesh IAS Association 'strongly condemned the attack on Chief Secretary of Delhi' calling it 'an attack on Indian constitution', demand strict action against accused.(With inputs from agencies)