Delhi Chief Secretary row: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by police

Late on Tuesday night, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal was already arrested by police.
"One AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal has been arrested by Delhi Police on a frivolous complaint by IAS," AAP chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet.
"Number of false allegations have been levelled against us," said Sanjay Singh of AAP.
Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about arrest of IAS Officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariate ?
There is FIR by Minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests.
— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 20, 2018
Meanwhile, one of the opposition parties Congress demanded apology from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
A delegation of Congress leaders met LG over alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, say, 'govt (of Delhi) should tender an apology.' pic.twitter.com/RCapWLxgNG
— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018
Delhi BJP has also sympathised with Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.
Entire Delhi stands with Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Ji @IASassociation
Delhi is facing its worst constitutional crisis because of anarchic activities of CM @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/G01PsPsv3E
— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 20, 2018
पुलिस को ठुल्ला कहा, आर्मी से सबूत मांगे, अब चीफ सेक्रेटरी से मारपीट। देश मे ये पहली बार हुआ हैं विधायक द्वारा CM के कहने पर मुख्य सचिव पर हमला।
यदि मुख्य सचिव के साथ इस प्रकार का घटिया व्यव्हार हो सकता हे तो फिर अन्य सरकारी स्टाफ की सलामती क्या?
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 20, 2018
अंततः अरविंद केजरीवाल का अरबन नेक्सेलाइट चेहरा सभी के सामने है - @ManojTiwariMP
— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 20, 2018
First Published: 21 Feb 2018 01:12 PM