Delhi Chief Secretary row: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by police







Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about arrest of IAS Officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariate ?

There is FIR by Minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests.

— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 20, 2018







A delegation of Congress leaders met LG over alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, say, 'govt (of Delhi) should tender an apology.'
— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018



— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018









Entire Delhi stands with Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Ji @IASassociation



Delhi is facing its worst constitutional crisis because of anarchic activities of CM @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/G01PsPsv3E



— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 20, 2018









पुलिस को ठुल्ला कहा, आर्मी से सबूत मांगे, अब चीफ सेक्रेटरी से मारपीट। देश मे ये पहली बार हुआ हैं विधायक द्वारा CM के कहने पर मुख्य सचिव पर हमला।

यदि मुख्य सचिव के साथ इस प्रकार का घटिया व्यव्हार हो सकता हे तो फिर अन्य सरकारी स्टाफ की सलामती क्या?



— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 20, 2018







Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan detained at Jamia Nagar Police Station in connection with alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday.Late on Tuesday night, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal was already arrested by police."One AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal has been arrested by Delhi Police on a frivolous complaint by IAS," AAP chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet."Number of false allegations have been levelled against us," said Sanjay Singh of AAP.Meanwhile, one of the opposition parties Congress demanded apology from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.Delhi BJP has also sympathised with Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.