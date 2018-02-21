 Delhi Chief Secretary row: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by police
"Number of false allegations have been levelled against us," said Sanjay Singh of AAP.

Updated: 21 Feb 2018 01:20 PM
AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan detained at Jamia Nagar Police Station in connection with alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday.

Late on Tuesday night, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal was already arrested by police.

"One AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal has been arrested by Delhi Police on a frivolous complaint by IAS," AAP chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet.

"Number of false allegations have been levelled against us," said Sanjay Singh of AAP.


Meanwhile, one of the opposition parties Congress demanded apology from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.




Delhi BJP has also sympathised with Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.
















