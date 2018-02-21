Delhi court sends two AAP MLAs, accused of assaulting chief secretary, to judicial custody



Amanatullah Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency, and Prakash Jarwal, AAP legislature from Deoli, were taken into custody after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has filed a complaint against them on Tuesday.Both the leaders were on Wednesday sent to one-day judicial custody by the Tis Hazari court, which will hear their bail applications on Thursday. Earlier, the court had rejected the demand of the police for two-day custodial interrogation of Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.Amanatullah alleged that the chief secretary was acting at the behest of the BJP and the incident is a pretext to dismiss the AAP government."Today, the BJP and the Congress have come out in the open demanding dismissal of the AAP government. There is no proof that the chief secretary was beaten up. On the contrary, our minister was beaten up, our volunteers were targeted but there is no action on this," PTI quoted Amanatullah as saying before his arrest.Anshu Prakash, in his complaint, had alleged that he was beaten up by the two legislators in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Monday midnight.He said the two legislatures "started hitting and assaulting" him "with blows on head and temple" when he was sitting on a sofa.Prakash's allegations against AAP leaders triggered a political a heated political exchange between Delhi's ruling AAP regime and the Opposition parties on Tuesday.The AAP had refuted the allegations saying the Chief Secretary is playing into the hands of LG Anil Baijal. However, It did admit that there was a heated exchange between the two parties.The bureaucrat in his complaint alleged that the assault was "premeditated" and a "conspiracy" of all those present. Police have filed the FIR including the charge of criminal conspiracy in it.