Delhi CS assault case: Court rejects bail plea of 2 AAP MLAs; cops seize CCTV visuals



Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Police officials at CM @ArvindKejriwal's residence, to review CCTV footage. https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOk pic.twitter.com/0qgD1gdYWx

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 23, 2018



BREAKING - Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: The probe should definitely take place, but was Amit Shah questioned in Justice Loya's death case, asks @ArvindKejriwal while leaving his residence. https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOk pic.twitter.com/e119w1mJHq



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 23, 2018



दो थप्पड़ के आरोप की जाँच के लिए CM के पूरे घर की तलाशी। जज लोया के क़त्ल पर पूछताछ तो बनती है। नहीं? https://t.co/jhU4e0kSvr



— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2018

The court, however, refused to grant the police their custody saying there was no new ground for custodial interrogation.Earlier on Friday, a team of Delhi Police officials led by DCP Harinder Singh arrived at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to review the CCTV footage in connection with Anshu Prakash's assault case.After visiting Kejriwal's residence, ADGP of North said that only 14 of 21 cameras installed were operational and that cops have seized recordings of 21 CCTV cameras.Reacting to it, Kejriwal said, "A huge posse of policemen was sent to my residence. The entire CM residence is being searched over allegations of two slaps.""But when will Amit Shah be questioned in connection with Judge Loya's death," he asked on Twitter.Amanatullah Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency, and Prakash Jarwal, AAP legislature from Deoli, were taken into custody after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has filed a complaint against them on Tuesday.Anshu Prakash, in his complaint, had alleged that he was beaten up by the two legislators in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Monday midnight.He said the two legislatures "started hitting and assaulting" him "with blows on head and temple" when he was sitting on a sofa.Anshu Prakash's allegations against AAP leaders triggered a political a heated political exchange between Delhi's ruling AAP regime and the Opposition parties on Tuesday.The AAP had refuted the allegations saying the Chief Secretary is playing into the hands of LG Anil Baijal. However, It did admit that there was a heated exchange between the two parties.The bureaucrat in his complaint alleged that the assault was "premeditated" and a "conspiracy" of all those present. Police have filed the FIR including the charge of criminal conspiracy in it.Delhi Police had on Thursday presented a fresh statement by Kejriwal's advisor V.K. Jain, in the Tis Hazari district court, in which he changed his earlier statement to allege that he saw MLAs surrounding chief secretary and "physically assaulting him" in the presence of the chief minister at his residence.