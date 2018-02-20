 Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleges assault by AAP MLAs at CM Kejriwal's residence
Following the incident, the IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers' association has called an emergency meeting to decide the next course of action.

Updated: 20 Feb 2018 01:29 PM
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday evening was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs inside residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The incident allegedly took place in presence of Kejriwal during a meeting in which Prakash was also present.

Reports Prakash did say during the meeting that he follows directives of the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The chief minister’s office refuted the allegations saying the Chief Secretary is playing into the hands of L-G Anil Baijal. It did admit that there was a heated exchange between the two parties.

AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal reportedly hit Prakash during the arguement.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has called the incident a 'constitutional crisis' and threatened of strike until action is taken against the accused.



The issue was forthwith taken up by Opposition parties which slammed the Kejriwal government for resorting to “criminal activity and hooliganism”.











Kapil Mishra, rebel AAP MLA and former Minister in the Kejriwal cabinet, said, “This has never happened in the history of India. This is shameful.”

Following the incident, the IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers' association has called an emergency meeting to decide the next course of action.

Arunoday Prakash, Media Advisor to Dy CM Manish Sisodia, said two AAP leaders were today heckled inside the Secretariat and police officials were not willing to help and take action.

"Never ever seen such indiscipline and chaos in life. Ashish Khetan and Imran Hussain heckled in Secretariat, volunteers thrashed by motivated elements showing up as employees. Delhi Police says cant help," Prakash tweeted.

