 Delhi Chief Secretary alleged assault case: 'CCTV was tampered,' say Delhi Police
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had said the two legislatures "started hitting and assaulting" him "with blows on head and temple" when he was sitting on a sofa.

By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 01:05 PM
New Delhi: In the recent development on alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash case, Delhi Police on Monday said the CCTV was tampered and that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) would examine it, reported ANI.

Meanwhile court reserves order for tomorrow.

Amanatullah Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency, and Prakash Jarwal, AAP legislature from Deoli, were taken into custody after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has filed a complaint against them on last Tuesday.

Anshu Prakash, in his complaint, had alleged that he was beaten up by the two legislators in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on last Monday midnight.

He said the two legislatures "started hitting and assaulting" him "with blows on head and temple" when he was sitting on a sofa.

