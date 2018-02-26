Delhi Chief Secretary alleged assault case: 'CCTV was tampered,' say Delhi Police

Meanwhile court reserves order for tomorrow.
[ALSO READ] Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: 'Action will be taken on those found guilty,' says Hansraj Ahir
Amanatullah Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency, and Prakash Jarwal, AAP legislature from Deoli, were taken into custody after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has filed a complaint against them on last Tuesday.
Anshu Prakash, in his complaint, had alleged that he was beaten up by the two legislators in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on last Monday midnight.
He said the two legislatures "started hitting and assaulting" him "with blows on head and temple" when he was sitting on a sofa.
[MUST READ] MONDAY TALK: 'We are crushing Naxalism with heavy hand, squeezed it to 450 police stations,' says Hansraj Ahir
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 Feb 2018 01:04 PM