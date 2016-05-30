Delhi cabbie thrashed by African nationals

The incident took place at around 4 a.m. today when Nuruddin, an Ola cab driver, was thrashed by six people, including two women of African origin, after he refused to carry more than four passengers in his vehicle.
ALSO READ: He has to forgive me someday: Arijit Singh on row with Salman Khan
As per the driver, the taxi No DL1YE5087 was booked through Ola to go from Rajpur to Dwarka. The driver, who sustained injuries on his face in the altercation, is presently being treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
The Delhi Police has filed a complaint against the African nationals for assaulting a Taxi driver early morning today.
I thank Delhi Police for helping me so much, I am confident I will get justice: Nooruddin Ali,Cab driver pic.twitter.com/iOXNSmMYha
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2016
The incident comes after six African nationals were attacked in Mehrauli area last week allegedly with cricket bats and sticks. Earlier, a Nigerian student in Hyderabad was beaten up by the local residents during a spat over parking space.
SLIDESHOW: This is what the cast of 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' is doing now
Earlier this month, 23-year-old Congolese national Masonda Ketada Olivier was beaten to death after a verbal altercation over the hiring of an auto-rickshaw in Vasant Kunj area of south Delhi.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 30 May 2016 08:05 AM