Delhi: Body of missing taxi driver found inside his vehicle

: The body of a 40-year-old taxi driver, who was missing since Diwali, was found inside his car from south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, the police said.As per reports, Durgesh Jha was a resident of Delhi's Aya Nagar.The car was locked from inside, said cops. The air-conditioning system of the car was on.The police, on Saturday, said that there was no external injury on the body.The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy.The police are investigating the matter and a case under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered.