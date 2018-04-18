Delhi: Cab driver arrested for allegedly masturbating while driving

Reportedly, woman, who works in a private company, booked the cab for going home. However, near the National Museum, she noticed that the driver was masturbating.
Victim, pressed the panic button.
Investigation revealed that driver's license was also fake.
