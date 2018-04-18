  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Delhi: Cab driver arrested for allegedly masturbating while driving
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Delhi: Cab driver arrested for allegedly masturbating while driving

Delhi: Cab driver arrested for allegedly masturbating while driving

By: | Updated: 18 Apr 2018 11:37 AM
Delhi: Cab driver arrested for allegedly masturbating while driving
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a cab driver was arrested and sent to judicial custody after a complaint from a woman who alleged that the accused was masturbating while driving.

The incident took place on April 15, reported news agency ANI.

Reportedly, woman, who works in a private company, booked the cab for going home. However, near the National Museum, she noticed that the driver was masturbating.

Victim, pressed the panic button.

Investigation revealed that driver's license was also fake.

ALSO READ: Uber driver arrested for sexually harassing woman inside cab

ALSO READ: Cab driver made to do sit-ups by MNS leader for not wearing uniform at Mumbai airport

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 18 Apr 2018 11:20 AM
View Comments
Next Story Cab driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman passenger
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Dog bites face of 'Kya Haal Mr Panchaal' f...

Internet, Satellite have existed in India since Mahabharat era, s...

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: My husband has no objection with my hot sc...

Master Stroke Full: Rajsthan, Gujarat, MP, UP face acute water cr...

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli's stupendous innings did not help him at al...