Delhi bureaucrats not to meet Arvind Kejriwal, ministers till CM apologises

Bureaucrats would not meet or talk over phone to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers or MLAs till Kejriwal accepts and apologises for an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs, the IAS Association said here on Tuesday.Prakash on Tuesday alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another party MLA, whom he can identify, in front of the Chief Minister at Kejriwal's residence on Monday midnight, where he was called for a meeting."The three Associations of the Delhi government officers (IAS, DANICS and DASS) have decided that they will only maintain the formal written channels of communication with the political executive, till such time the Chief Minister admits and apologizes for the incident of physical assault on the Chief Secretary... and strong action is taken against the people responsible for it," an official statement by the officers read.IAS Association Secretary Manisha Saxena told IANS that this meant that they would communicate with the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs only through notes and files and not meet them or talk to them over phone.Earlier in the day, the BJP and the Congress attacked the AAP based on the Chief Secretary's allegations, with the BJP demanding Kejriwal's resignation and the Congress asking for the AAP chief's apology.The AAP hit back by stating that the Chief Secretary was making false allegations and said he was working at the "behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".