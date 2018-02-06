Delhi boy kidnapped from moving school bus; rescued after 12 days

New Delhi: Twelve days after 4 -and a half year old Vihaan was kidnapped from moving school bus in Dilshad Garden by three miscreants, the boy has been safely rescued and handed over to his parents by Delhi Crime Branch.Vihaan, who was studying in Vivekanand School, was abducted on January 25. Three days after his kidnapping, a call was placed to his parents and Rs 50 lakh were sought as ransom.Immediately after the ransom call, the police officials kept the phone under surveillance and got a tip that the kidnappers have been hiding in Ghaziabad.Post this, with the help of Ghaziabad police team, the boy was rescued from Shalimar city apartments after an encounter which killed one kidnapper, injured another whereas; the third kidnapper managed to flee.The police officials had requested the media to not air this story as they were planning Riyansh’s rescue operation and therefore the entire incident was put in public light only after the boy was safely sent to his parents.