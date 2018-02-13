Delhi: 7-year-old boy murdered, allegedly stuffed in suitcase by an UPSC aspirant



#Delhi: Child kidnapped from Swaroop Nagar on 7 January has been killed, body yet to be recovered. Accused relative nabbed by Police.

— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018

The body of a minor boy was found on Tuesday stuffed in a suitcase from an apartment in north west Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, following which the tenant was arrested for allegedly killing him, the police said.Awadhesh Shakya (27), a civil services aspirant, was arrested this morning after recovery of body of seven-year-old boy, who had gone missing for over a month, a police officer said.The boy was missing since January 6 and a complaint was lodged in this regard, the police said.During interrogation, the accused told the police that the boy's father was opposed to his fondness towards Shakya for which he killed the minor. Shakya wanted to dispose off the body and demand ransom from the boy's father, the police officer said.The accused, however, was forced to keep the body at his place due to intensified police patrol in the area.According to a police officer, the accused was once a tenant of victim's father in the same area and was close to the boy.