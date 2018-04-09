BJP claims Congress leaders were seen eating at restaurant before observing fast at Rajghat

Congress party workers are holding a day-long fast at their state and district headquarters to promote communal harmony and peace and to protest against the BJP government.
Party president Rahul Gandhi, at Raj Ghat here, led the protest against the government's alleged failure to discuss key issues like the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, the CBSE exam paper leaks, Cauvery issue and among others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ
Analysis: Changing equations in Karnataka before polls
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 09 Apr 2018 02:20 PM