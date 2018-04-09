 BJP claims Congress leaders were seen eating at restaurant before observing fast at Rajghat
By: || Updated: 09 Apr 2018 03:18 PM
Image: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: In an attempt to stump the Opposition, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana on Monday afternoon claimed that Congress leaders were relishing food at a restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits.

Clarifying about it, Congress leader AS Lovely said, "photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm,it is not indefinite hunger strike.This is what is wrong with these(BJP) people,instead of properly running the country,they concentrate on what we eat."

Congress party workers are holding a day-long fast at their state and district headquarters to promote communal harmony and peace and to protest against the BJP government.

Party president Rahul Gandhi, at Raj Ghat here, led the protest against the government's alleged failure to discuss key issues like the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, the CBSE exam paper leaks,  Cauvery issue and among others.



