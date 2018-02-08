Delhi: Biker killed after his neck stuck in wire tied between two police barricades!

A biker was killed here on Thursday after his neck got stuck in a wire tied between two police barricades, a police officer said. Seven police officials were suspended.The victim, identified as Abhishek, was returning home at 1 a.m., when he met with the freak accident on a West Delhi road where the wire was tied between the barricades by the beat constables.The police said the deceased worked as a private cab driver and was returning to his Netaji Subhash Place residence."When he reached near the Subhash Place police station, he was passing through four police barricades."His neck got stuck in the wire that was tied between two of the barricades. He died on the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said."During investigation, we found negligence on the part of area Station House Officer, four beat constables and division staff. We have sent SHO Arvind Kumar to the district lines for questioning."The four beat constables and the division staff have been suspended for negligent behaviour on duty," she said.It has been found that during the night, beat constables on night duty barricade roads and locked them with iron chains instead of staying up on vigil.