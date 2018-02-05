Delhi: Before Ankit Saxena's murder, his last moments captured on CCTV

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, according to the police, reported PTI.
[MUST READ] OPINION: Is being in love a crime? For Ankit Saxena it was!
The police arrested the woman's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother in connection with Saxena's killing.
Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."
#WATCH CCTV footage of Ankit, who was stabbed to death in Delhi's Khyala on February 1; Three accused, including a juvenile, have been sent to judicial custody in connection with the incident pic.twitter.com/9E3IsvzH50
— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 05 Feb 2018 11:13 AM