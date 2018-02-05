 Delhi: Before Ankit Saxena's murder, his last moments captured on CCTV
Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."

By: || Updated: 05 Feb 2018 11:14 AM
Image: Screen grab/ANI

New Delhi: Just before the murder, last CCTV footage of Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death in Delhi's Khyala on February 1, emerged. In the clip, he wearing black jacket can be seen happily talking on phone.

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, according to the police, reported PTI.

[MUST READ] OPINION: Is being in love a crime? For Ankit Saxena it was!

The police arrested the woman's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother in connection with Saxena's killing.

Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."

