New Delhi: In a major tragedy, a part of ceiling fell down near the stage during a wedding function of a couple on Wednesday night. The incident took place when the bride and groom were exchanging garlands.It was a close shave for the bride and groom on their lives most special day. The incident occurred at Landmark Banquet Hall in the national capital.Though the couple was managed to escape, 6 guests got injured in the incident.A complaint was filed against the couple and the cops arrested the owner of the restaurant.