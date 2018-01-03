BJP MP demands narco test of Kejriwal, alleges he sold 2 Rajya Sabha seats for 100 crore

Parvesh Verma, member of Parliament from West Delhi, has alleged that Kejriwal sold two tickets to the Upper House for Rs. 100 crore."I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to undergo a narco test. I will leave India along with my family members if he doesn't confess that he sold two tickets to Rajya Sabha for 100 crores," Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, said.Training his guns on AAP's nominees, Verma said hardly anyone knows about Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta."Workers of AAP, its MLAs and people who voted the party in power don't know about Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta," he saidHe also alleged that the Delhi government is not letting him work for the people of his constituency..The AAP on Wednesday nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as its nominees for the January 16 Rajya Sabha polls.Senior lawyer and former AAP member Prashant Bhushan also lashed out at AAP for nominating Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta for Rajya Sabha.“AAP giving Rajya Sabha tickets to people who have not distinguished themselves in public service & have no expertise on anything to qualify for the RS, by ignoring the voices of volunteers, is the final denouement of a party which started with such promise&is now totally degenerate,” Bhushan tweeted.Another former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav tweeted, “I used to say, whatever his other faults Arvind Kejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations. Now I don’t know what to say. Speechless, ashamed and numb.”Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit out Kejriwal, saying that the AAP has "betrayed" the people by nominating "two businessmen" for the Rajya Sabha polls.Another major blow for Kejriwal came from senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas who said that he has been punished for speaking the truth.Vishwas, who was angling for an RS slot, said that it is difficult to survive in AAP if one disagrees with Kejriwal.