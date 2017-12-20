Delhi: Another fake baba EXPOSED after 'rape' complaint, dera raided

Yet another baba has been exposed by the police, this time in the national capital.North-West Delhi based baba Virendra Dev has his ashram in Rohini. He has been accused of raping girls in the name of religion.The matter came to light when a family approached cops for filing complaint against the Virendra Dev; claiming that he had held their daughter in his ashram and thereafter raped her.The cops thereafter, raided his ashram in Rohini on Delhi High Court order and held two people working for the baba.One of the two people arrested are his guard and a woman.Huge ruckus could be seen outside the ashram as the cops tried to enter. The followers of Virendra Dev engaged in arguments with cops and weren’t letting them in.The cops were also accompanied with a DCW team, which also had Swati Maliwal, DCW Chief.