Delhi: Anna Hazare to observe hunger strike in protest for Lokpal and farmer issue

New Delhi: After failed attempts by Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan to convince social worker Anna Hazare, the latter is set to hold a hunger strike to press for Lokpal and farmer issue.The same is going to take place in the national capital. Hazare will be joined by his supporters.“I have organized many campaigns in the past, but I am not fond of glorifying it and boasting about it. I like doing things simply with intent of helping the people and doing social service” Hazare said.“I have decided that my campaign would go on till a solution to farmer plea is not found” he added.In a boost to Anna Hazare's proposed fast to press his demand on the Lokpal issue, retired Supreme Court judge and former Karnataka Lokayukta N Santosh Hegde on Wednesday said he would join the social activist's stir.The former Solicitor General of India, who was a key part of the Hazare-led anti-corruption movement in 2011, said he was planning to be with the octogenarian in New Delhi on March 23 and extend support to the fast.Hegde said Hazare had recently invited him during his visit to Bengaluru."He (Hazare) told me I should join him. Thereafter, he sent a word with someone else. I have agreed (to join him)," he told media, adding, "As long as it (the agitation) is apolitical, I will be with him."