Delhi: Anna Hazare meets SSC aspirants who are protesting against alleged paper leak

Anna Hazare on Sunday met Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants who are protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC and are demanding a CBI investigation.In a strong impact of ABP News’ report about SSC Scam, the demands of the students who were protesting against the paper leak of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam were accepted recently by the Staff Selection Commission.The initial probe of the scam will be conducted by CBI and CFSL. In case of a foulplay, CBI will conduct a detailed investigation in the matter.The students have been protesting outside SSC office since past many days.Giving a nod to the CBI investigation, SSC chairman has asked the students to withdraw the protests.ABP News had reported about the protests of the students in its show ‘Ghanti Bajao’ on February 28.As many as 1,89843 students appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by Staff Selection Commission. Online entrance examinations were conducted at different examination centres across the country from February 17 to February 22.It is alleged that post examination the students found out that the questions of the examination had already been leaked on social media platforms. The screen shots of the leaked question paper are doing rounds on the social media. The protesting students have been asking for justice with these screenshots as the proof.(With ANI inputs)