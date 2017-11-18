Delhi: Actor Rahul Roy who shot to fame from Aashiqui joins BJP



Actor Rahul Roy who shot to fame with "Aashiqui" in 1990 has on Saturday joined Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) here."Significant day for me today. The way Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji have been taking the country forward, also in changing the view how the world looks at India now, is remarkable," Rahul Roy said after joining the party, reported ANI.Interestingly, Roy has been missing from Bollywood for quite some time. The actor-producer had hoped to explore different arenas of Indian cinema soon, and had said that there is still so much that he wants to do."It has been a while that I have not worked in India. I was in Australia for nine years. I decided to come back in 2015 to set up some interesting projects in my own country. I have always enjoyed my stint in the industry and feel there is so much more that I would like to do," Rahul had said in a statement recently.Rahul featured in Hindi movies like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee". He won the first season of TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2007. He was last seen in "To B or Not to B" in 2016, which went unnoticed.At the moment, he is producing a movie called "The Message" under his banner Great India Entertainment. The film's music will be launched over the weekend here.Talking about the project, Rahul said: "'The Message' is one of my most ambitious projects in terms of content and story. It is something with which I would like to, hopefully, give back to the country that has given me so much. I am in a happy space with work. And five projects will be announced soon. I am currently shooting in Russia for another film 'Welcome To Russia'."