 Delhi: 4 Powerlifters Killed, World Champion Saksham Yadav Injured in Car Accident
ABP News Bureau | 07 Jan 2018 12:14 PM
Four atheletes died and two others, including a national level powerlifter, were injured after their car met with an accident in the early hours on Sunday near Delhi-Haryana border in northwest Delhi.

The accident took place near Singhu border in Alipur police station area.

The driver lost control over the speeding vehicle that first hit a divider and then a pole.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the deceased were identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Akash and Harish Roy.

The injured were identified as Saksham Yadav, a national level powerlifter, and Rohit, he said.

It was Rohit's birthday and the friends were celebrating it, the police said.

It is being probed whether it is a case of drunken driving since there were some liquor bottles found in the vehicle, the police said

