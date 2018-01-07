Delhi: 4 Powerlifters Killed, World Champion Saksham Yadav Injured in Car Accident

Four atheletes died and two others, including a national level powerlifter, were injured after their car met with an accident in the early hours on Sunday near Delhi-Haryana border in northwest Delhi.
The accident took place near Singhu border in Alipur police station area.
The driver lost control over the speeding vehicle that first hit a divider and then a pole.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the deceased were identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Akash and Harish Roy.
The injured were identified as Saksham Yadav, a national level powerlifter, and Rohit, he said.
It was Rohit's birthday and the friends were celebrating it, the police said.
It is being probed whether it is a case of drunken driving since there were some liquor bottles found in the vehicle, the police said