 4.8 lakh dollars recovered from air hostess on board Delhi-Hong Kong flight at IGI airport
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 4.8 lakh dollars recovered from air hostess on board Delhi-Hong Kong flight at IGI airport

4.8 lakh dollars recovered from air hostess on board Delhi-Hong Kong flight at IGI airport

According to sources, she was carrying Hawala money and transferring the seized amount to Hong Kong.

By: || Updated: 08 Jan 2018 11:02 PM
4.8 lakh dollars recovered from air hostess on board Delhi-Hong Kong flight at IGI airport

The DRI is quizzing the accused and probing if there are other people involved with her.

Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested an air hostess working with airline carrier Jet Airways and recovered USD 4,80,000 (approx Rs. 3,21,00,000) from her possession on board Delhi-Hongkong flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

According to sources, she was allegedly carrying hawala money and transferring the seized amount to Hong Kong. The DRI has also raided an apartment in Vivek Vihar area in search of a person by the name of Amit, who was helping her in illegal money transfer.

The DRI is quizzing the accused and probing if there are other people involved with her.

As per rules, a person can only carry USD 2000 in cash on board a flight. With certain terms and conditions, the amount can go up to USD 4000.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amid tussle over Rajya Sabha nomination, AAP gets 3 members elected unopposed in Parliament

trending now

VIDEO
One militant killed in encounters between Indian Army and ...
VIDEO
You will be shocked to know the cost of ...
VIDEO
Nirdosh: Mahek Chahal, Ashmit Patel reveal their marriage plans