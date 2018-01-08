4.8 lakh dollars recovered from air hostess on board Delhi-Hong Kong flight at IGI airport

According to sources, she was allegedly carrying hawala money and transferring the seized amount to Hong Kong. The DRI has also raided an apartment in Vivek Vihar area in search of a person by the name of Amit, who was helping her in illegal money transfer.The DRI is quizzing the accused and probing if there are other people involved with her.As per rules, a person can only carry USD 2000 in cash on board a flight. With certain terms and conditions, the amount can go up to USD 4000.