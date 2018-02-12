Dehradun: Muslim family marries adopted Hindu boy as per Hindu traditions

Muslim family had adopted an orphan Hindu boy at the age of 12. Now, they got him married as per Hindu traditions.
Despite living in Muslim family, boy has been celebrating all Hindu festivals with full zeal.
Groom said, "I celebrate Holi, Diwali and all other festivals in the same house, they loved me & supported me in everything including my marriage."
Image: ANI
Image: ANI
First Published: 12 Feb 2018 08:23 AM