Dehradun: Muslim family marries adopted Hindu boy as per Hindu traditions

Giving a strong message of bonhomie between Hindu and Muslim communities an interesting story has come to light in which a Muslim family married an adopted Hindu youth as per Hindu traditions.Muslim family had adopted an orphan Hindu boy at the age of 12. Now, they got him married as per Hindu traditions.Despite living in Muslim family, boy has been celebrating all Hindu festivals with full zeal.Groom said, "I celebrate Holi, Diwali and all other festivals in the same house, they loved me & supported me in everything including my marriage."Image: ANI