 Defence Minister says allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Defence Minister says allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful

Defence Minister says allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful

Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks came a day after the Congress accused the PM of changing the "entire deal" to benefit a businessman

By: || Updated: 17 Nov 2017 05:29 PM
Defence Minister says allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful

Image - Twitter @ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that allegations relating to the procurement deal for 36 Rafale fighter jet were "shameful" and that such bickering was a "disservice" to the armed forces.



Her remarks came a day after the Congress accused the prime minister of changing the "entire deal" to benefit a businessman.

"These allegations are shameful...The deal was finalised following a transparent procedure," Sitharaman told reporters.

The defence minister also called the bickering against the deal as "disservice" to the armed forces, asserting that urgent requirement of the Indian Air Force was the main reason for sealing it.

The defence minister said the final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed in September, 2016, after five rounds of lengthy discussions between Indian and French sides and approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

She said the UPA government had sat over the proposed procurement of jets for 10 years.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Footballer turned terrorist surrenders in Kashmir

trending now

INDIA
Padmavati row: Karni Sena threatens to chop off Deepika ...
INDIA
Footballer-turned-militant Majid Irshad Khan surrenders
VIDEO
Kangana Ranaut blessed with nephew as sister Rangoli gives ...