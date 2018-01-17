 Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI
Search

Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI

ABP News Bureau | 17 Jan 2018 02:07 PM
Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI
1

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday left everyone shocked as she became the first woman Defence Minsiter of any country to fly a Sukhoi- 30MKI, a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter / Courtesy: BJPLive

Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI
2

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russia's Sukhoi/ Courtesy: ANI

Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI
3

Sitharaman waves her hand before getting inside defence plane Sukhoi-30 MKI/ Courtesy: ANI

Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI
4

Defence Minister Sitharaman flies defence plane SU 30MKI./ Courtesy: BJPLIVE

Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI
5

Sitharaman gearing up to fly the defence plane wearing flying G-Suit/ Courtesy: ANI

Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI
6

Sitharaman in the cockpit of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, familiarising herself with the fighter aircraft, before taking off for a sortie/ Courtesy: BJPLIVE

trending now

INDIA
Does Paracetamol have any deadly virus? Viral Sach finds ...
VIDEO
Boney Kapoor CRIES uncontrollably as he immerses Sridevi's ashes ...
INDIA
Dawood aide Farooq Takla's passport was renewed by the ...