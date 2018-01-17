Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly Sukhoi-30 MKI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday left everyone shocked as she became the first woman Defence Minsiter of any country to fly a Sukhoi- 30MKI, a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter / Courtesy: BJPLive
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russia's Sukhoi/ Courtesy: ANI
Sitharaman waves her hand before getting inside defence plane Sukhoi-30 MKI/ Courtesy: ANI
Defence Minister Sitharaman flies defence plane SU 30MKI./ Courtesy: BJPLIVE
Sitharaman gearing up to fly the defence plane wearing flying G-Suit/ Courtesy: ANI
Sitharaman in the cockpit of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, familiarising herself with the fighter aircraft, before taking off for a sortie/ Courtesy: BJPLIVE