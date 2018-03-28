DEE Assam Recruitment 2018 Online Application Form : Eligibility, application fee and how to apply

Applications for the posts of lower primary teacher and upper primary teacher in elementary education have been invited by the Directorate of Elementary Education, Government of Assam.Interested candidates can apply through official website of Directorate of Elementary Education (). The last date for online application is April 19, 2018.The application fee is Rs. 200 for General and OBC candidates, while it is 150 for SC/ST candidates, which can be paid online through credit card, debit card and net banking options. The minimum age limit for eligibility is 18 years and the maximum is 38 years.Pay scale varies from Rs. 14000 to Rs. 49000Educational qualification required for lower primary teacher is a two years diploma in elementary education. Upper Primary Teacher requires a B.A or B.Sc degree and a B.Ed. or D.Ed degree.After you logon toclick on the 'link present on the lower left side of the page. Now a list of advertisement opens up. Go through the advertisement details carefully and ensure your eligibility.Above the list, you will find a link for Online Application , click on that.Click on “Instructions To Apply Online” and go through the details mentioned.Now get back to the same page and click on ‘Register for Lower Primary Teacher Positions’ or ‘Register for Upper Primary Teacher Positions’, as required.Now fill up the entire form carefully by providing the essential details. In the end you will be sent an OTP on the contact number you provide. You will have to enter the OTP in the required field. You can then click on “register”. After your registration, you will be provided with a login id and password on you e-mail id. (This will be used for all future logins)Using the credentials you have to login and then fill up the application form and upload the required documents.The next step is to pay application fee and submit the form.You can take a print out of the form for future use.For technical support , applicants can call on the following numbers between 10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday. (9531352931, 9531352932, 9531352933, 9531352934, 9531352935)Or send a mail to: deehelpline@gmail.com.Altogether 9513 posts for lower and upper primary teachers are vacant. 5393 posts of lower primary teacher are vacant and 4120 posts of upper primary teacher are vacant.