 Decomposed body of 6-yr-old found in Delhi, one held
  Decomposed body of 6-yr-old found in Delhi, one held

Decomposed body of 6-yr-old found in Delhi, one held

Updated: 30 Sep 2017 10:56 AM
Decomposed body of 6-yr-old found in Delhi, one held

Image: Representational/AP

New Delhi: A 19-year-old youth who murdered a six-year-old boy and tried to hide the body by stuffing it into a box was arrested here on Friday after the body was found, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said that the body, put in a plastic bag inside a box, was recovered from a house in Janta Jeevan Rajiv Camp in South Delhi on Friday morning and the accused Rohit, 19, was arrested later.

During interrogation, Rohit said that the boy used to peep while his wife was bathing and pass lewd comments at her. On Wednesday, angered over this, Rohit beat the boy and his head hit the edge of the bed and started bleeding.

A panicked Rohit wrapped the boy's mouth with a cloth and then put the body in a box and hid it.

On Friday morning, police received a call regarding the body and that led to Rohit's arrest.

"There is no instance of sodomy or sexual angle as per Rohit. However the same is pending verification by post mortem," Baaniya said.

The DCP said that Rohit also said that he had a quarrel with father of the deceased as he used to abuse Rohit in front of his newly-wed and the murder was also to get back at him.

