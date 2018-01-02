Decomposed body found hanging from a tree in JNU campus

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging in the forest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Tuesday, the police said.The deceased identified as Rampravesh was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago.The police said that the deceased was probably working as a laborer or security guard on the campus.Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said a call was made to the police control room call from the campus informing about a dead body. Once the postmortem is conducted the police will then get more clarity on the time of death.