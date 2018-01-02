Decomposed body found hanging from a tree in JNU campus

The deceased identified as Rampravesh was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago.
ALSO READ - Arun Jaitley says virtual currencies like Bitcoin not a legal tender in India
The police said that the deceased was probably working as a laborer or security guard on the campus.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said a call was made to the police control room call from the campus informing about a dead body. Once the postmortem is conducted the police will then get more clarity on the time of death.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 02 Jan 2018 08:42 PM