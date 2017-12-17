December 18: D-Day for both Congress & BJP; National parties have 'fingers crossed'

The counting of votes will take place for both the states on Monday. One-Himachal Pradesh-is presently ruled by the Congress and the other is ruled by the BJP.
While the BJP is trying to make a dent in Himachal Pradesh and hoping to gain at the loss of Congress, the grand old party is trying to return the favour in Gujarat.
Here in Gujarat, Congress is getting support from quota spearhead Hardik Patel and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor. However, how helpful they really prove to be, we all come to know by tomorrow evening.
Following the loss of two assembly seats in by-elections in Gujarat, in 2001, Keshubhai Patel resigned and yielded power to Narendra Modi. In the 2002 election, the saffron party retained a majority and Narendra Modi has since served as Chief Minister of the state.
Narendra Modi, on 1 June 2007, became the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat state. Party retained a majority once again in polls in December 2012 and Narendra Modi became Chief Minister. In 2014, Modi vacated the seat of CM for becoming the PM.
In HP, there is a government of Congress under Virbhadra Singh, the longest-serving and 4th Chief Minister of the state.
Prem Kumar Dhumal was the former CM from the BJP.
HP Legislative Assembly is the unicameral legislature and the present strength of the Vidhan Sabha is 68. Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9.
Interestingly, highest ever polling of 74.61 percent was recorded in the 2017 state assembly elections and women outnumbered men by nearly 1 lakh votes.
In Himachal, from each assembly constituency, one polling station will be randomly selected for counting of VVPATs slips.
December 18 will definitely decide the fate of many.
