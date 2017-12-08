 Deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN extended till March 31
The earlier deadline was December 31, 2017

Updated: 08 Dec 2017 02:17 PM
Govt extends the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN by three more months, till March 31, 2018.

New Delhi: The government on Friday extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN by three more months, till March 31, 2018.

The earlier deadline was December 31, 2017.

"It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2018," a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

The government had made it mandatory to link Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) till July 1.

In view of the difficulties faced by some taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the deadline initially till August 31, which was further extended upto December 31 this year.

