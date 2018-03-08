Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla extradited from Dubai



This is a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big-blow to D-Gang: Ujjwal Nikam, Senior Advocate on Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla pic.twitter.com/0OBgEI363S

Mohamed Farooq alias Farooq Takla, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, was extradited from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.A red-corner notice was also issued against Takla in 1995. As per reports he will be presented before the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court in Mumbai on Thursday.He was wanted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and is said to be a Dawood Ibrahim's close aide.1993 Mumbai serial blast pictures/ ABP File imagesFarooq faces criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several other charges.