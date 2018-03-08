Dawood aide Farooq Takla deported from Dubai, to be produced before TADA court

Mustak Mohammad Miya alias Farooq Takla, was at the immigration office of the Indira Gandhi International Airport when a CBI team arrested him. A Red Corner Notice was issued against Farooq in 1995.Farooq had fled from India after the 1993 blasts in Mumbai and is being questioned by the CBI.He was arrested at the Delhi airport and will be produced before a designated court later today, PTI quoted a CBI spokesperson said.Farooq was deported from the UAE with the help of central intelligence agencies and put on a flight to Delhi.Farooq faces criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several other charges."The fact that he has returned shows his willingness to come back for a trial. He will certainly be remanded to custody, there's no question of bail being granted to him. Till next development, he will be in jail," Majeed Memon, NCP leader and senior criminal lawyer, told ANI.Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam termed Farooq's deportation as a big blow to the Dawood gang."It's a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big blow to D-Gang," Ujjwal Nikam said.Dawood Ibrahim is the key accused in the case of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that left nearly 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured. The dastardly attacks destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore.On March 12, 1993 the country's commercial capital witnessed an unprecedented terrorist attack when a series 12 bomb explosions took place one after another in about a span of two hours.