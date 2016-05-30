Dawood call logs: HC to hear matter on June 6

The Bombay High Court will on June 6 hear the petition filed by Manish Bhangale, a Vadodara hacker, against Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse over his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.Bhangale, who filed the PIL yesterday, has reportedly alleged that the call records from Dawood's Karachi residence shows that he was in frequent touch with a specific mobile number registered in Khadse's name.In his petition, Bhangale alleges that the Mumbai Police has strong electronic evidence against Khadese, adding despite that no proper action has been taken against him yet.Last week, the Congress Party had demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations against Khadse."The inquiry must be conducted. We don't know whether the claims are right or wrong. But whenever there is something connected with Dawood, I think it should be deeply inquired," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had demanded Khadse's resignation to ensure a fair and thorough investigation."He is lying and he should resign, we have got telephone bills that show Khadse's number was still working a month back," said AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon.The Maharashtra Revenue Minister, however, dismissed the claim as 'baseless' but admitted that the number in question belonged to him.