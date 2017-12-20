 Dangal actress molestation case: 39-year-old accused granted bail by Mumbai court
He was booked under section 354 of IPC, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) since the actor is a minor

Representational Image

New Delhi: Vikas Sachdeva, the man who was accused of molesting Bollywood actress on a Vistara flight, was granted bail by Dindoshi Sessions Court on Wednesday.



Vikas was arrested on December 10. He was booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) since the actor is a minor.

A day later Vikas Sachdeva’s wife issued a statement where she defended him. The accused works as a regional manager at Sun Broadcast.

Actress, who has worked in moves like Dangal and Secret Superstar, had alleged that a middle-aged man sitting in the row behind her on Delhi-Mumbai flight attempted to molest her.

She narrated her ordeal on Instagram via a 'live' video where she alleged that a guy on the flight molested her and she complained but no crew member came to help.

The 17-year-old National Award winner wrote, "So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it".

