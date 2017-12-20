Dangal actress molestation case: 39-year-old accused granted bail by Mumbai court



Bollywood actress molestation case in Vistara flight Accused has been granted bail by Mumbai court; Bail granted on surety of Rs 25,000

Vikas was arrested on December 10. He was booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) since the actor is a minor.A day later Vikas Sachdeva’s wife issued a statement where she defended him. The accused works as a regional manager at Sun Broadcast.Actress, who has worked in moves like Dangal and Secret Superstar, had alleged that a middle-aged man sitting in the row behind her on Delhi-Mumbai flight attempted to molest her.She narrated her ordeal on Instagram via a 'live' video where she alleged that a guy on the flight molested her and she complained but no crew member came to help.The 17-year-old National Award winner wrote, "So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it".