Dalit student rape: BJP taunts Rahul Gandhi, slams Kerala government

Asserting that the brutal rape and murder of Dalit law student in Ernakulam has emerged as a stark reminder of the 'Nirbhaya' incident, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday took a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and said that he has time to visit other states but not Kerala."This incident reminds us of the 'Nirbhaya' incident. The young Dalit law student was at her house when such a heinous act took place. It has been six days and the government there has given no response," Lekhi told ANI."He ( Rahul Gandhi) goes to Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan, he goes to Hyderabad, but does not have time to visit Kerala. The party chief (Congress president Sonia Gandhi) is a woman," she added.Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy today met the family members of the victim and assured them his government's full support.Chandy has described the crime as "shocking" and assured stringent action against the culprits.The police have taken two persons into custody who are being questioned by a police team headed by Ernakulam Range IG Mahipal Yadav.The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday took suo motu cognizance of 'Nirbhaya' like rape and murder of a Dalit law student, whose body was found by her mother on April 29 evening.According to reports, the 29-year-old woman was murdered after being raped inside her home, near an isolated stretch at Vattolippidi Canal Bund near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district.Her body had at least 30 injuries, including on the private parts. Reportedly, the assault on her stomach was such that the small intestine had spilled out.