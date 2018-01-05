 Bhima Koregaon violence: We will teach BJP a lesson in 2019 polls, says Jignesh Mevani
Bhima Koregaon violence: We will teach BJP a lesson in 2019 polls, says Jignesh Mevani

New Delhi: Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday slammed the Modi government for “targeting him” post violence in Bhima Koregaon village near Pune.

Briefing the media on the police booking him and JNU student Umar Khalid for their alleged "provocative" speeches, Mevani defended himself saying he didn’t utter a single inflammatory word.

Their event on Thursday was also cancelled in Mumbai. The police action came a day after a bandh called by Prakash Ambedkar's 'Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh', and supported by some other organizations, crippled normal life in Mumbai and several other places.

The Vadgam MLA said the Centre is targeting an “established Dalit leader” only to send out a message to lakhs of Dalits in the nation.

Mevani vowed to teach the BJP a lesson in 2019 general elections.

