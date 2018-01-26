Curfew in UP's Kasganj as clashes between 2 groups during ABVP-VHP rally, 1 dead

One person was killed and several others were injured, police said. A number of vehicles were also damaged in the clashes.There was a verbal altercation when a group of youngsters out on a bike rally was passing through a locality of another community. Some unidentified people hurled stones on the bikers."The situation is under control. It seems the incident was not pre-planned, but was a spontaneous one. The district magistrate, superintendent of police, and Rapid Action Force and PAC personnel are reaching the spot," PTI quoted Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar as saying."The trouble makers are being identified, and stringent action will be initiated against them. The district administration has been able to control the situation so far, but additional forces will be called to ensure that the situation does not worsen," he said.As per reports three Scorpio SUVs, two Magic passenger transport vehicles and a truck were also targeted by the mob on the Mathura-Bareilly highway.