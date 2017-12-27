Bihar Police Results 2017: CSBC Constable exam results likely to be declared today at csbc.bih.nic.in

: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is likely to declare Bihar Police Constable exam results on Wednesday. The results will be announced at the official website of CSBC csbc.bih.nic.in.According to reports, about 11.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Bihar police constable exams. 50,000 candidates would be shortlisted to fill a total of 9,900 vacancies.The examination was conducted on October 15 and 22 throughout different centers in the state.According to reports, the candidates who have cleared the written examination will need to pass another exam called the Physical Evaluation Test (PET).Step 1: Access the official website of CSBC: csbc.bih.nic.inStep 2: Click on the result linkStep 3: Enter your registration number and other detailsStep 4: The results will be displayed on the screenBihar Police comes under direct control of Department of Home Affairs, Government of Bihar. The Bihar Police is headed by a Director General of Police (DGP; three-star rank).The state is divided into four zones (Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur), each commanded by an Additional Director General (Addl. DGP; three-star rank) or an Inspector-General (IGP; two-star rank). Each zone is divided into two to three ranges, each commanded by a Deputy Inspector-General (DIGP; one-star rank).Within each range are anywhere from three to six districts, each under a Superintendent of Police. Patna is under a Senior Superintendent of Police.