Criminal proceedings against Priya Varrier: SC to hear tomorrow actress' plea

: The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow the plea of actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who recently became an internet sensation for her wink in a Malayam movie song, seeking stay of criminal proceedings against her over the viral video.The top court agreed to hear the matter tomorrow after the actress' lawyer Haris Beeran sought an urgent hearing of the plea.The 18-year-old actress had yesterday moved the apex court seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against her in Telangana and also sought the top court's direction to prohibit states from initiating any criminal proceedings against her.In her plea, Varrier, a student of B.Com from a college in Thrissur district of Kerala, sought protection from an FIR lodged on complaints alleging that the lyrics of the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from the movie 'Oru Addar Love' was "offensive" or has "violated the religious sentiment of a particular community".In her plea, she has said that an FIR has been lodged against her on February 14 at Falaknama police station at Hyderabad on a complaint that alleges that the song hurt the religious sentiment of a particular community.