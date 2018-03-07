Cricketer Mohammad Shami's wife makes another statement; refuses to give divorce

Kolkata: Hours after Indian cricket team player Mohammad Shami’s wife came in public and within minutes stained his public image, Hasina Jahan made a second statement and called the cricketer a ‘big flirt’.Speaking to media, Hasina Jahan alleged that the cricketer has tortured her and hasn’t treated her like his wife.She further vowed that she wouldn’t give him a divorce. “I’m not going to divorce him till my last breath”. She further alleged that she has all the evidences and will soon drag him to the court.Hasina had earlier shared social media chats of Shami with various girls.Even BCCI on Wednesday issued a statement on the matter and a senior source in the organization ensured that the matter would be taken seriously. Also, the agency ousted Shami from its central contract list.The cricketer on the other hand refuted all the charges of his wife and claimed that attempts are being made to malign his image and ruin his game.