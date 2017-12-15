 Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father arrested for crushing woman to death
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father arrested for crushing woman to death

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father arrested for crushing woman to death

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father was arrested by Kolhapur police for crushing woman to death in his car which he was driving at a high speed.

By: || Updated: 15 Dec 2017 03:26 PM
Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father arrested for crushing woman to death

Ajinkya Rahane. (AP)

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father Madhukar Baburao Rahane's (54) car crushed a woman to death in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district in the wee house of Friday following which he was arrested this afternoon

The woman was taken to the hospital by locals but succumbed to injuries.

Reports say, Madhukar Rahane's father was rash driving his Hyundai car and could not apply the brakes on time.

"Madhukar Baburao Rahane lost control in the Kangal area and his car hit a woman named Asha Tai Kamble," a news portal quoted a police official's statement.

Rahane family was travelling to the coastal tourist village Tarkarli via Kolhapur. The woman was 67-year-old.

He was arrested after being booked for negligent driving. The Kolhapur Police has reportedly registered a case under the IPC Act 304A, 337, 338, 279 and 184.

Ajinkya is currently on national duty for the Sri Lanka ODI series.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SC dismisses Teesta Setalvad's plea to defreeze her accounts

trending now

INDIA
North Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Live Updates: Region votes ...
INDIA
Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father arrested for crushing woman to ...
INDIA
Sena will walk out of Maharashtra Govt within an ...