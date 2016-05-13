Crackdown on Manorama Devi, Bihar Police to seize her properties

: Issuing an ultimatum to suspended Janata Dal (United) legislator Manorama Devi, the Bihar Police on Friday said that it will soon seize all of her property if she does not surrender.The Gaya Police earlier today sent the seized alcohol found from Devi's residence to a laboratory in the state capital for investigation.Meanwhile, Devi has filed an anticipatory bail in the Gaya Court after an arrest warrant was issued against her over liquor prohibition. The District Judge will hear her plea on Monday.The Gaya Police had on Wednesday sealed the house of the suspended JD (U) legislator, who is said to be on the run after an arrest warrant was issued against her under the new state excise law.Devi's son Rakesh Ranjan Yadav, also known as Rocky, and her husband Bindi Yadav are already in jail over the killing of Aditya Sachdeva, a businessman's son, in a case of road rage on Saturday evening.