Court issues summons to Kejriwal for 'thulla' remark

A court here on Saturday issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly using the derogatory word "thulla" to describe policemen.The court was hearing a defamation complaint filed against Kejriwal by constable Ajay Kumar Taneja of Lajpat Nagar police station, claiming he was "hurt" by the chief minister's remark and felt "insulted and defamed".Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey issued the summons to Kejriwal and asked him to appear on July 14.The complainant said Kejriwal has allegedly used the word "thulla" to describe policemen in 2015."If a word like 'thulla' is used by an eminent personality like Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to refer to personnel of Delhi Police, then the general public would have no respect or regard for police personnel who dedicate their entire lives to maintaining law and order in the capital," the complainant said in his plea filed by his advocate L. N. Rao."Due to acute agony and hurt caused by the attitude of Kejriwal towards the Delhi Police, the complainant was unable to concentrate on his job as he was very much disturbed," it added.