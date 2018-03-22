Cops evacuate Cambridge Analytica London office; area cordoned off

London: The London police on Thursday evacuated the office building of Cambridge Analytica Company, which has been accused of date manipulation and data stealing, by taking data from social networking site Facebook.The cops have also cordoned off the area surrounding the building.As per sources, a suspicious object was found inside the building premises.The move comes after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg sought apology from the world and ensured that he would take strict steps to keep the belief of people intact and to keep Facebook data safe."The new A.I. tools we built after the 2016 elections found, I think, more than 30,000 fake accounts that we believe were linked to Russian sources who were trying to do the same kind of tactics they did in the US in the 2016 election. We were able to disable them and prevent that from happening on a large scale in France, he said."Last year in 2017 with the special election in Alabama, we deployed some new A.I. tools to identify fake accounts and false news, and we found a significant number of Macedonian accounts that were trying to spread false news, and were able to eliminate those, Zuckerberg said."This is a massive focus for us to make sure we're dialed in for not only the 2018 elections in the US, but the Indian elections, the Brazilian elections, and a number of other elections that are going on this year that are really important," Zuckerberg said.