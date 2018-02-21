 Cop held for duping four of Rs 88 lakh by posing as SPG chief
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Cop held for duping four of Rs 88 lakh by posing as SPG chief

Cop held for duping four of Rs 88 lakh by posing as SPG chief

The Kasarwadwali police arrested the constable Anant Prasad Pandey (54), a resident of Nalasopara in the district.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 12:00 PM
Cop held for duping four of Rs 88 lakh by posing as SPG chief

Image only for representational purpose/ AFP

Thane: A constable of Mumbai police was arrested for allegedly cheating four persons to the tune of Rs 88 lakh by posing as the chief of the Special Protection Group (SPG) in CBI, police said today.

The Kasarwadwali police arrested the constable Anant Prasad Pandey (54), a resident of Nalasopara in the district.

According to police, Pandey, who was attached to the Yellow Gate police station, had not reported to work since December last year.

"Posing as the SPG chief in CBI, he promised various things to different victims between March 2016 and December 2017 and took Rs 88 lakh from them," a police officer said.

He promised to give a liquor licence, stalls at railway stations and jobs as raiway ticket checker to different victims, the officer added.

"He neither carried out the promised tasks nor returned the money to the victims," he said.
Based on a complaint, the Thane police arrested him from Nalasopara yesterday.
He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for seven days.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Chief Secy Anshu Prakash was assaulted: Confirms medical report

trending now

WORLD
CPEC unlikely to improve Pakistan investment climate, say experts
VIDEO
Sonam Kapoor's Cousin Mohit Marwah to get married in ...
INDIA
Clarify stand on indep mechanism to determine MPs' salary: ...